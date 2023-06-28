Broward deputy found dead was being investigated in possible sexual battery: Police

A Broward Sheriff's deputy found dead by suicide had been under investigation in a possible sexual battery in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The deputy's body was discovered around 4 a.m. Tuesday near the jetties around Bay Drive just south of the Hillsborough Inlet in Pompano Beach.

The deputy, identified as 25-year-old Kyle Schlapik, had died by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a medical examiner's office report said.

In a statement Wednesday, Fort Lauderdale Police confirmed the deputy was part of an investigation into a possible sexual battery that happened in the overnight hours of June 17.

"As with all reports of criminal allegations, FLPD has a duty and responsibility to thoroughly investigate the incident, which includes gathering all available facts and evidence as well as attempting to speak with all involved parties and potential witnesses," the statement read. "Throughout the investigation, all parties are presumed innocent until the investigation is completed and the suspect or suspects have been identified."

Police said they're still investigating the alleged incident.

"FLPD remains committed to conducting a thorough and complete investigation into this incident and will continue to be in contact with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, their deputy’s family, and the victim throughout the investigative process," the department's statement said.

The deputy had been with BSO for four years and was off-duty at the time of his death, according to BSO. Multiple sources told NBC6 he was a deputy with the Oakland Park district.

"As you can possibly imagine, this is a difficult day for our agency as we try to help each other through the sudden loss of one of our deputies," BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright said in a statement Tuesday. "Our immediate concern is for his family and co-workers, ensuring they have the resources and support they need to process this tragedy."