This BSO deputy has made over 400 DUI arrests. Why he's so passionate about serving his community

Broward Sheriff's Deputy Jose Guzman knows what it feels like to lose someone to a drunk driver.

”I was partners with Benji or Benjamin. He ended up passing due to a DUI driver,” said Guzman, who is with the BSO's DUI Task Force.

Guzman’s former partner and fellow Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Benjamin “Benji” Nimtz, was killed by a driver in a DUI crash in 2019. After Nimtz's death, Guzman used that pain to motivate him as he served on BSO’s DUI task force.

NBC 6's Heather Walker has more as opening statements began in the trial of Darran Joseph Johnson, who's charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and other charges in the July 2019 crash that killed Deputy Benjamin "Benji" Nimtz.

“DUI is like stopping murders in progress technically if you think about it. Anyone who is impaired and driving can technically kill themselves or someone else,” Guzman said. “It’s very dangerous because people feel that they’re OK to drive and they don’t have self-discipline and they think yeah I can make it home, but that’s when things go wrong.”

Guzman was recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving this year with the award for outstanding dedication to DUI enforcement and having over 100 DUI arrests in a calendar year.

“In total, I have about 450 DUI arrests,” Guzman said.

During his three years on BSO’s small, but mighty task force of three, Guzman has exceeded expectations as they crack down on drivers who are under the influence or impaired.

As he works overnight patrolling the streets, Guzman says he always has Nimtz on his mind.

“Every time I drive through Deerfield on Military and SW 10th Street, I just glance over and lower the window and just say a little prayer or something,” he said.