Broward Detention Deputy Accused of Hitting Inmate, Facing Battery Charge

A Broward Sheriff's Office detention deputy is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after she allegedly struck an inmate multiple times.

Deputy Ke’Shondra Davis, 32, is facing the charge related to a July 15, 2022 incident, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Investigators said Davis was in the process of relocating inmates to another cell when a male inmate made a comment to her.

Davis confronted the man and struck him with her hand multiple times, officials said.

BSO's Internal Affairs Unit investigated and Davis was placed on restricted administrative assignment.

The case was presented to the Broward State Attorney's Office and Davis was charged on Monday.

Davis, who was hired by BSO in February 2016, has been suspended without pay. She's been given a summons to appear in court.

"When I became sheriff, I vowed to streamline and strengthen BSO’s use of force review policies. It was the right thing to do, and it is another sign to the community of our commitment to transparency and accountability," Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. "This case shows that our internal process works, and we will hold our own accountable when they step out of line."