Broward Extends Deadline for CARES Act Grant Applications After ‘Technical Difficulties'

Broward County has once again extended the deadline for small business owners to apply for CARES Act grants after technical difficulties experienced during this week’s deadline.

The county said the portal used to apply will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, December 14th to allow all applicants time to finish their applications. Technical difficulties were experienced during the original deadline on December 9th.

The program will award grants of $5,000, $10,000 and $15,000 to be used for cost incurred due to the pandemic and is designed for both small businesses and non-profit groups. Home based businesses are also eligible for grant money.

A total of $35 million from the funds allocated to Broward have been earmarked for the grant program.

For a complete list of qualifications and to apply, click on this link.