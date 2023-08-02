Broward first-grade teacher accused for second time of inappropriate touching of student

A Broward first-grade teacher arrested last year for alleged lewd and lascivious conduct with a student is facing more charges after he was accused of similar inappropriate contact by another young student.

Damian Jude Francis, 45, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 or older, Broward jail records showed.

Francis, who'd been a teacher at Endeavor Primary Learning Center in Lauderhill, had been arrested on the same charge in October.

Damian Francis

The complaint affidavit filed with the Lauderhill Police Department said that on March 2nd, the student told officers that Francis had a habit of rubbing her lower legs and ankles when she stood behind his desk, which went to the floor and therefore blocked the view of other students.

The detective on the case reached out to Broward Schools Special Investigative Unit after they had worked a case earlier involving similar allegations about Francis.

According to the affidavit, on March 14, then-assistant principal Marisa Dukes shared what the student told her which was that Francis had rubbed her legs twice when she came to his desk for help with her classwork.

Francis would then give her the correct answer and send her back to her desk.

At the time, the affidavit said, Dukes claimed Francis did not give a statement to her and called for his union representative.

According to the affidavit, Francis had returned to his classroom in January after being removed for two or three months during the investigation of the previous allegation. The affidavit also stated that the two students accusing Francis had no relation to each other.

“Dukes stated that there is an internal investigation going on within the school by Broward County Schools Special Investigations Unit and that SIU is responsible for reassigning Francis during this investigation,” the affidavit said.

During an interview at the Lauderhill police station on March 24th, Francis claimed he did not know what was going on.

The affidavit provided a partial transcript of his answers where he admitted to hugging students and that he "kinda touched" the area one of the girls claimed he touched.

"I shouldn't have been hugging or touching them," the affidavit detailed him saying.

At this time, Francis remains in Broward County Main Jail on $65,000 bond.