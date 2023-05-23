Broward Flood Advisory Ends But More Thunderstorms Expected in South Florida

A flood advisory that was issued for a portion of Broward County Tuesday ended but more thunderstorms were expected in South Florida.

The advisory had initially been in effect for small portion of Broward until 3:30 p.m., but it expired early, the National Weather Service said.

5/23 @ 2pm - Flood Advisory for portions of Sunrise, Lauderhill, Plantation continues until 3:30pm. Additional heavy rainfall could lead to additional localized flooding. https://t.co/H2Vfxc7Ksy — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 23, 2023

With the humidity sky high, it looks like easily 60% of South Florida will see storms Tuesday and some could be severe.

Strong wind gusts, frequent lightning and heavy downpours are in the cards from early afternoon into the early evening hours.

Highs will push into the upper-80s with feels like numbers well into the 90s.

Look for a very similar forecast through Thursday.

Rain chances lower a bit late this week and into Memorial Day Weekend with 30-40% of South Florida seeing storms. Highs will remain in the upper-80s.