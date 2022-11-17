Broward Foster Baby Set to Be Sent to Haiti to Remain in US for Now

A U.S.-born foster baby who was set to be sent to live with relatives in Haiti will remain in South Florida for now.

Broward foster mom Tamara Simmons and her husband Gerald have been caring for the little boy they call Angel since he was born.

Court documents showed Angel's mom and dad terminated their parental rights but a grandmother stepped in, saying she could care for the child in Haiti.

A Broward County judge had decided that Angel would be placed with his grandmother in Haiti but Simmons said they wanted to apply to adopt him.

But now because the situation in Haiti has become more dangerous and the baby’s medical problems have increased, a judge agreed Thursday that it's best if the baby stays in the U.S.

Among the medical problems is a hole in his heart that will require treatment.

The grandmother was unable to join the court proceedings but the judge did make it clear that she would be heard before any final determination is made.