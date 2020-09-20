Broward Gas Station Clerk Shoots and Kills Armed Robber

A man who attempted to rob a Valero gas station near Fort Lauderdale Sunday morning was pronounced dead by police after they say a clerk fired at the alleged robber multiple times.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office, officers received a call of a shooting at a gas station located near 2400 west Sunrise Boulevard at around 5:00 a.m.

When they arrived, police say they found 34-year-old Stephon Brown lying on the sidewalk in front of a McDonald's up the road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brown was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say an investigation revealed that Brown had attempted to rob the gas station with a firearm before a clerk pulled out their weapon and fired at Brown multiple times.

BSO says the incident is an active death investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 on air or online for updates.