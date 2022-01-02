broward health

Broward Health Network Breached, Hacker Gains Access to Private Patient Information

Data breach included social security numbers, bank information, addresses and insurance and medical information

Broward Health announced Sunday that it was hit by a media data breach in which a hacker gained access to their network of private patient information.

In October a hacker used a third-party provider to access their network and expose personal and medical data for some patients and employees, the company said.

That hacker accessed data including names, social security numbers, bank information, addresses as well as insurance and medical information, the hospital said.

Broward Health notified the FBI and the Department of Justice and hired a cybersecurity firm to investigate the incident.

Broward Health is also offering those affected access to a free two-year identity monitoring system. For more information call 855-862-8553.

