Broward Health Opening Covid Vaccination Site at Inter Miami Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

A new COVID-19 vaccination site will be opening at Inter Miami's stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Health is partnering with the team and the City of Fort Lauderdale to begin vaccinations at Inter Miami CF Stadium at Lockhart Park on Tuesday.

The site will be open Monday through Friday and expects to vaccinate up to 500 pre-registered patients a day.

Patients must pre-register to be eligible for vaccination and be age 65 and over, office staff of Broward Health's credentialed physicians, EMS, or non-credentialed community healthcare providers who do not have access to the vaccine, as well as their office staff.

Patients must pre-register at BrowardHealth.org, and no walk-ups will be accepted.