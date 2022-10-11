Broward Health Reports Surge of Kids Hospitalized With Respiratory Illnesses

In recent weeks, there’s been a disturbing uptick in respiratory illnesses in kids, causing many to be hospitalized in the ICU — and Broward Health says they’re seeing the rise too.

In the past 48 hours, officials at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale say they’ve had to open up overflow units for pediatric ICU patients presenting with RSV — and it’s not COVID.

“Unfortunately, for the past week, we have seen a surge of cases of children coming with respiratory symptoms secondary to a viral infection," said Dr. Hector Rodriguez-Cortes, chair of pediatrics at Broward Health.

Pediatric leaders at Broward Health say children have been coming to the emergency room and then needing ICU care because of these respiratory illnesses. Some even have to be intubated.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"These types of viruses normally present with common symptoms like a common cold," Dr. Rodriguez-Cortes said. "It can vary from just runny nose to coughing, however, what we’re seeing here is that patients have progressed to a level where they require great care.”

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common, contagious virus that causes cold-like symptoms in your respiratory tract. It can be dangerous for infants, especially preemies and older adults who are immunocompromised or with cardiac conditions or asthma.

It can cause bronchiolitis or inflammation of the lungs, which can be life-threatening for preemies.

It's key for parents to know the signs. Some symptoms to watch out for include:

Runny nose

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Wheezing

Dr. Rodriguez-Cortes says various factors could be contributing to these cases, but he wants the public to be aware.

“We’re doing this not to alarm the community, but just to give you a heads up that this going on and that you need to be prepared," he said.

If think your child has these symptoms, call your doctor.