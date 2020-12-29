Broward Health to Vaccinate Certain Members of the Public Starting Wednesday

Broward Health announced it will start giving the COVID-19 vaccine to certain members of the public starting Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Patients must meet the following criteria:

People ages 65 and older

Office staff of Broward Health's credentialed physicians

Emergency medical services personnel

Non-credentialed community health care providers who do not have access to the vaccine, as well as their office staff

Vaccines are also available for all Broward Health employees and credentialed medical staff at Broward Health’s hospitals.

Eligible members of the community must call Broward Health's Nurse Connect line at 954-759-7500 to schedule an appointment. As of Tuesday afternoon, Broward Health officials said the hotline was experiencing significant traffic.

"We are doing everything possible to increase capacity and fully restore service," officials said in a statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience as we try to meet the needs of our community."

#Breaking from Broward Health: At this time we are experiencing significantly high call volumes for COVID-19 vaccine registration that is interrupting call line service. We are doing everything possible to increase capacity and fully restore service @nbc6 — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) December 29, 2020

Once you make an appointment, you will be told where to go to get the vaccine.

Credentialed medical staff members should call their regional medical staff office to schedule an appointment.

Broward Health aims to vaccinate 15-20 people per hour, which will add up to around 150 people per day.

“This is monumental and reaches a milestone in this pandemic that we can offer the vaccine to our citizens who meet criteria," said Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Ambulatory Services.