Broward Humane Society helps get animals out of Manatee County ahead of Milton

Volunteers with the Humane Society of Broward County are making sure pets are not left behind during storm preparations for Hurricane Milton.

Monday morning, two volunteers packed up a van with crates and left on a mission to rescue 29 cats and eight dogs from a shelter in Manatee County.

Humane Society of Broward County Director of Operations Mary Steffen said a lot of the shelters in the state felt they needed to be organized in anticipation of Milton.

The University of Florida organized a call with over 150 shelters organizers in the state. Those who needed help, like Manatee County’s shelter, were matched with those who could answer the call, like the Broward Humane Society.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

“I have to believe our community more than any understands–adopt, don’t shop. I think we had about 55 adoptions this weekend. We were really super busy, so we are so blessed and so lucky,” Director of Operations Mary Steffen said. “We can only do this because our community comes here and adopts and keeps the flow of animals moving.”

Adoptions continue at the Humane Society of Broward County from Sunday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This is not the first time the organization has lent a hand. It also helped two shelters in the Big Bend after Hurricane Helene.