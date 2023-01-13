Broward Issues Cold Weather Advisory Through Sunday With Temps Expected to Drop

With the latest front moving through South Florida starting Friday and bringing cold weather with it, Broward County is declaring a two-day cold weather emergency advisory to help residents prepare.

The advisory runs from 6 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday and again from 6 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Those residents needing to stay in a shelter during those nights are advised to meet by 6 p.m. each night at the Salvation Army (1445 W. Broward Boulevard) and the HOPE South Florida Shelter (1100 N. Andrews Avenue) for transportation.

After a quick bout of afternoon showers Friday, winds will pick up and temperatures will dip. Look for clearing skies and temperatures to plummet into the upper 40s by Saturday morning. Gusty northwest winds will keep Saturday's highs in the low to mid-60s.

If you think Saturday will be chilly, wait until Sunday morning hits. The forecast for Sunday morning expects temperatures to hit 43 degrees in Miami and 42 degrees in Fort Lauderdale.

If these numbers verify, this will be coldest in about a year.