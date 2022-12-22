Broward Issues Cold Weather Emergency as Temperatures Expected to Dip

Broward County officials issued a cold weather emergency through Christmas morning as temperatures are expected to dip for the weekend.

The declaration starts at 6 p.m. Friday and lasts until 9 a.m. Sunday, Christmas Day. Meteorologists expect temperatures overnight on Friday and Saturday to be in the low 40s throughout Broward.

Anyone without shelter is encouraged to go to the following locations by Friday night and again on Saturday night:

The Salvation Army - 1445 West Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

HOPE South Florida - 1100 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

