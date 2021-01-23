Broward Man Accused of Being in Capitol Riot Arrested at Biden's Inauguration

What to Know 26-year-old Samuel Camargo was arrested at Biden's inauguration Wednesday after police failed to find him in his Broward County home

Camargo is the third South Florida man to face charges in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol

The FBI received a tip from a former classmate and social media friend that Camargo had posted content on his Instagram and Facebook pages showing him participating in the rally and riot

A South Florida man was arrested at President Joe Biden's inauguration this week after he was charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

According to NBC News, Florida law enforcement attempted to arrest 26-year-old Samuel Camargo on Tuesday at his home in Broward County, Florida, but learned he was not there.

Investigators found him the following day in Washington, D.C. and took him into custody.

Camargo is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, a former classmate and social media friend tipped off the FBI that Camargo had posted pictures and content on his Instagram and Facebook pages showing him participating in the rally and riot on Jan. 6.

In one screengrab, Camargo appears to be holding a metal piece from the Capitol building or grounds with the caption "got some memorabilia, did it myself," the complaint said.

He also posted video that "shows Camargo actively struggling to gain entrance to the US Capitol building," the complaint said.

The complaint included a message allegedly posted on Facebook by Camargo in which he apologized for his actions at the Capitol.

"To all my friends, family and People of the United States of America I apologize for my actions today at the Capitol in D.C. I was involved in the events that transpired earlier today. I will be getting off all social media for the forseeable future and will cooperate with all investigations that may arise from my involvement. I'm sorry to all the people I've disappointed as this is not who I am nor what I stand for," the message read.

FBI investigators spoke with Camargo by phone, and he admitted he attended the protest, the complaint said.

"Shortly after the interview began, Camargo became uncooperative, questioning your affiant’s loyalty to the constitution, and advised the interviewing agent he had no information to provide," the complaint said.

A few hours after the conversation, Camargo posted on his Facebook account the FBI interview.

"Just finished speaking to an FBI agent, I believe I've been cleared," Camargo wrote, according to the complaint.

Camargo is the third South Florida man facing charges in the Jan. 6 riot.

On Tuesday, Gabriel Augustin Garcia, a former U.S. Army captain, a 2020 candidate for the Florida State House and a reported member of the Proud Boys, was arrested in connection with the Capitol breach.

The third man, 25-year-old Felipe Marquez, was arrested Tuesday morning in Coral Springs.

Criminal complaints said Garcia and Marquez had posted videos on social media of them participating in the breach.

They aren't the first Florida residents who have been arrested or charged in connection with the breach.

Last week, a Florida firefighter who was photographed inside the Capitol during the riot was charged with disorderly conduct.

Another Florida man spotted carrying a lectern belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office in a widely circulated photo during the Capitol assault was arrested on charges of government property theft, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and entering a restricted building without lawful authority, according to an arrest warrant.

Three other Florida men had been charged with unlawful entry in the incident.

And on Thursday, NBC News reported that another Florida man, Joe Biggs, a prominent Proud Boys member, was arrested in connected with the breach.

Biggs is accused of encouraging others to enter and stay in the Capitol during the riots. Authorities said he was one of the first to enter the building, through a door that was opened by a small group that got in by breaking a window with a police body shield.