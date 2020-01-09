Broward Man Accused of Making Death Threats Against President Trump on Facebook

A South Florida man accused of making death threats against President Donald Trump on Facebook over the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani is facing federal charges, court records showed.

Chauncy Devonte Lump, 26, was arrested Saturday by the Broward Sheriff's Office on charges of threats against the president and making a false report of a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction, according to jail records and a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, a BSO detective received information from a Facebook employee on Friday that a user with the title "BlackMan Vs America" had posted a Facebook Live video that threatened Trump. BSO identified the user as Lump, the complaint said.

In the video, Lump has white cream on his face and a towel on his head wrapped like a turban as well as what appeared to be a shower curtain over his body, the complaint said. In the background was music "that appears to originate from the Middle East," the complaint said.

During the video, which lasted for over seven minutes, Lump made multiple threats to kill the president, the complaint said.

Detectives went to Lump's home the next day, where Lump admitted to producing the video and said he did it in response to the killing of Soleimani, the complaint said. He claimed the threats were meant to be a joke but told law enforcement "I shouldn't have did it in the first place," the complaint said.

The complaint said Lump works as a security guard and has a concealed weapon license in Florida, and possessed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Lump was booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Thursday, records showed. He was due to make a court appearance Thursday.