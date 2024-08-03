Broward County

Broward man accused of scamming ex-MLB and Marlins player out hundreds of thousands

Investigators say the suspect, Lonnie Moss, was Todd Hollandsworth's friend and financial advisor, but Moss used their relationship to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars

By Niko Clemmons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Broward County man was arrested after police said he scammed a former Major League Baseball player and his wife out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Moss, 54, entered in a financial agreement with the victim in February 2022, an arrest report said. The arrest form said the victim invested $325,000 with Moss and Moss promised the victim would get a $12,500,00.00 return over the next 10 months, but that didn't happen.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Lonnie Moss
The report said Moss sent several texts to the victim pushing the date further back and the victim called Fort Lauderdale Police after realizing he was scammed.

Investigators said Moss spent more than $75,000 on clothes, travel and dinners in one month.

Hollandsworth and his wife are now suing Moss and his wife. A lawsuit filed last month shows Hollandsworth signed a contract with a company called Arpad.

The lawsuit goes on to claim Lonnie and Misty Moss were fully aware that the investment funds provided to Arpad were not actually invested in any manner whatsoever.

Moss is facing charges of grand theft and money laundering. A judge gave him a $250,000 bond.

Hollandsworth, 51, played parts of 12 seasons in the MLB with the Marlins and seven other clubs. He was the 1996 NL Rookie of the Year and a World Series Champion with the Marlins in 2003.

