Broward Man Accused of Sexual Battery of 11-Year-Old Girl in Boca Raton

Boca Raton Police
Boca Raton Police Department

A Broward County man was arrested after he was accused of sexually battering an 11-year-old girl in Boca Raton.

Boca Raton Police said 64-year-old Angel Rosario of Deerfield Beach was taken into custody Friday morning.

Police said the girl was walking her dog on April 14 when she was approached by Rosario, who started a conversation.

Rosario and the girl exchanged phone numbers and he started sending her text messages, police said.

Angel Rosario

The girl later invited Rosario to her home, where he sexually battered her, police said.

After he left, Rosario and the girl continued to exchange text messages. The girl's guardian discovered the texts and called police.

Rosario was being held without bond at the Broward County jail Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

