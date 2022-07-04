Broward Man Accused of Uploading Child Porn to Teen Chat Site

A 47-year-old man is facing a dozen child pornography-related charges after he allegedly uploaded a video of a naked pre-teen girl to a website popular with teenagers.

The website reported the video and account name to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January and the cyber-tip was relayed to the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to the police report, detectives checked the account’s contents and found 52 pictures and videos of girls between three and 14 years of age either posing naked or engaging in sex acts with adult men.

BSO

Investigators said they traced the account to the home address of Daniel Elliot Suunday in Fort Lauderdale.

During questioning, police said Suunday admitted to having an account, chatting on the website using his cellphone, and sharing images.

Suunday also claimed to have had phone and email conversations with a woman about his “mother daughter” sexual fantasies, the report stated.

Detectives found ten child pornography pictures and videos on Suunday’s cellphone, as well, and he was arrested Wednesday.

He remained in the Broward County Jail Monday on bonds totaling $105,000, records show.