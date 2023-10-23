Crime and Courts

‘I hit her with Narcan!': Broward man arrested after baby tests positive for fentanyl, cocaine

Ricky Almonor, 36, was charged with child neglect with great bodily harm and resisting an officer without violence

By NBC6

A Broward man faces charges of child neglect after a 15-month-old girl tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine, officials said.

According to an arrest report, Ricky Almonor, 36, frantically called 911 from his Fort Lauderdale residence Thursday because the baby was choking on a piece of rubber.

"Get here! I hit her with Narcan!" Almonor allegedly told the 911 operator. "I hit her with Narcan! Come on, get here! Get here now!"

The line disconnected, and the operator called back, officials said in the arrest report.

"She's gasping and I hit her with Narcan, alright?" Almonor allegedly told the operator.

When Broward Sheriff's deputies arrived at the home, the baby was responsive by then. The baby was then taken to the hospital, where she got a toxicology screening and tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine, officials said.

Almonor was charged with child neglect with great bodily harm, according to online jail records. He faces another charge of resisting an officer without violence for allegedly trying to escape deputies while waiting to take a urine drug test.

