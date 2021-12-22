Broward Man Arrested for 2nd Time in 2 Years on Child Pornography Charges

A Broward County man arrested on 20 charges related to child pornography last year is now facing even more charges after authorities said he continued to access child porn after he was released on bond.

Thomas Lee Jr., 30, was arrested Tuesday on six new charges of on charges of promoting sexual performance by a child and possessing child pornography, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Lee had been arrested on similar charges in October 2020, after investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said Lee had possession images of child pornography between November 2017 and May of 2020.

BSO

Lee bonded out for those charges in July 2021. Under his bond conditions, a judge ordered him to remain at his home 24 hours a day and not to use devices that access the internet.

But last month, detectives received a tip and discovered that Lee had accessed images of child pornography between Sept. 9 and Oct. 17, officials said.

Lee, of North Lauderdale, was booked back into jail, where he was being held on $1.2 million bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.