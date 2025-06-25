Broward man arrested in drunken Florida Keys boat crash that killed woman: FWC

Months after a woman was killed in a boat crash in the Florida Keys, the operator who was allegedly drunk while operating the vessel has been arrested, authorities said.

Guy Russell Erdman, 61, of Oakland Park, was arrested Wednesday on a felony count of boating under the influence manslaughter and six misdemeanors, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The crash happened back on Dec. 27 while Erdman was operating a 21-foot center console vessel with three passengers through Buttonwood Sound, officials said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Erdman collided with an anchored sailboat, ejected him and his three passengers, officials said.

Good Samaritans recovered Erdman and two of the passengers but the third passenger, 24-year-old Sydney A. Cole, of North Carolina, was later found dead in the water.

Investigators discovered Erdman has been drinking less than an hour before the crash, and toxicology results showed his blood alcohol level was nearly twice Florida's legal limit, officials said.

Erdman was booked into the Monroe County jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned next month, records showed.

"This devastating and avoidable loss of a young life underscores the dangers of boating under the influence," FWC Maj. Alberto Maza said in a statement. "If you choose to boat impaired, we will hold you accountable."