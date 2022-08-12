Broward Man Beat 8-Month-Old Dog to Death, Facing Animal Cruelty Charge

A man is in police custody after investigating officers determined that he beat his dog to death on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Pembroke Pines Police Department, 28-year-old Daniel Lamont Gray Jr. caused malicious and intentional harm to his 8-month-old pit bull terrier Jack, which resulted in the dog’s death.

On Wednesday witnesses observed Gray punching, kicking, and slamming Jack into the ground outside of The Avant apartment complex in Pembroke Pines, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Approximately two hours after the incident, PPPD says one of the witnesses located Jack's body behind a nearby building and alerted the police.

Once police arrived at the scene, they transported the body to a local veterinarian for assessment.

Following a thorough investigation, PPPD officers determined that Gray "willfully caused significant injuries to his dog, Jack, which directly led to his death."

Gray is being charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty and was transported to the Broward Sheriff's Office Main Jail for processing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.