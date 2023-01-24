Broward Man Charged With Murder in Killing of Woman Who was Shot, Crashed at Hospital

A Broward County man is facing a murder charge in the killing of a woman who was shot then crashed into a tree outside a hospital last year, authorities said.

Irvin Delisma, 22, of Pompano Beach is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Anaysha Donjoie, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 14. Authorities said they received ShotSpotter alerts in the area of North Cypress Road and Copans Road near the 40 block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach.

While deputies were responding, the victim called authorities saying she had been shot and was driving herself to Broward Health North.

Deputies responded to the hospital and found Donjoie in her vehicle on hospital grounds after crashing into a tree.

Donjoie was brought into the hospital for treatment but died from her injuries.

Detectives worked the case for months and identified Delisma as a suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest in November, but he was already behind bars in Broward following an August arrest for violating pre-trial conditions unrelated to the fatal shooting, officials said.

Delisma remained held without bond Tuesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.