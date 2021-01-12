Broward Man Faces Murder Charge After Girlfriend Dies Months After Being Set on Fire

A woman who was set on fire by her boyfriend in North Lauderdale in November has died from her injuries and now the boyfriend in facing a murder charge, authorities said Tuesday.

Noe Jimenez-Cortes, 40, was originally charged with arson and attempted murder in the Nov. 2 attack on 34-year-old Aniuska Reguisero-Garces but that charge has been upgraded to first-degree murder, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Authorities said Jimenez-Cortes poured an accelerant on Reguisero-Garces and lit her on fire at a mobile home park on Northwest 54th Street.

Surveillance footage from a neighbor showed the moments the woman was set on fire.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Reguisero-Garces was taken to a local hospital and died from her injuries on Dec. 29, officials said. She had reportedly suffered burns on 99% of her body.

Jimenez-Cortes remained in custody Tuesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.