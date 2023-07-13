Broward man facing DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed 6-year-old

A Broward County man was arrested on DUI manslaughter charges in an April crash that left a 6-year-old dead.

Michael McKenna Jr., 44, was arrested Wednesday on four DUI counts in the April 2 crash that happened at the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest 35th Street in Oakland Park.

According to an arrest report, McKenna was driving a 2020 Nissan Sentra when he turned left into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Broward Sheriff's Office Michael McKenna

The crash killed a 6-year-old who was a passenger in the other vehicle and left the driver injured. Their identities haven't been released.

The report said about 30 minutes after the crash, McKenna had a blood alcohol level of .293, well above Florida's legal limit of .08.

"Based on this information, McKenna's ability to judge the speed of the oncoming Ford, and therefore the time needed to safely complete the left turn was impaired," the report said, adding he operated "with a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property."

The report added that McKenna had been previously convicted for DUI twice, in 1999 and 2003.

McKenna was booked into Broward's main jail. He appeared in court Thursday where a judge ordered him held without bond.

During the hearing, a prosecutor said credit card records showed McKenna was at a bar for four hours before the crash.

McKenna's attorney argued for a bond to be set on his behalf, noting he'd self surrendered.