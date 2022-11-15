Broward Man Facing Murder Charge in Disappearance of Estranged Wife: Sheriff

A Broward County man is facing a murder charge in the disappearance of his estranged wife in unincorporated Broward County, authorities said Tuesday.

Jose Luis Pacheco, 36, was arrested in Hialeah Monday evening in connection with the disappearance and murder of his 39-year-old wife, Mimose Dulcio, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Dulcio had been last seen Thursday evening at her home in unincorporated central Broward, and a missing person alert was issued for her on Saturday.

Homicide detectives began investigating and met with Pacheco, who stated he had not seen or heard from Dulcio in a couple of days and that they were in the process of getting a divorce, officials said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

A search warrant was obtained for the couple's home and shared vehicle. During the search, investigators found evidence that suggested Dulcio had been murdered in the couple's home, and that her body had been transported in the couple's shared vehicle and disposed of in an unknown location, officials said.

Dulcio's sister, Seminta Dulcio, said she had gone to her sister's home Friday morning when she couldn't get a hold of her.

"I bust through her door, she's not in there. We looked around, we just can't find Mimose," Seminta Dulcio said.

The family found that not only was Dulcio missing, but some of her belongings were missing, too. They also saw specks of blood and cracks on the TV.

“Two of her phones, they were broken, bent and they’re shattered, and that’s not like her to leave any of her devices because of what she’s currently going through," Seminta Dulcio said.

The family said Mimose was going through a messy divorce and the last person to see her was her estranged husband, Pacheco. The couple was living in different rooms of the house as Mimose filed for divorce, family members said.

Dulcio has been working for the City of Fort Lauderdale since 2019 and has been an administrative assistant in the Development Services Department.

Pacheco was being held on an out-of-county warrant in the Miami-Dade County jail Tuesday. Attorney information wasn't available.

Detectives are asking the public for any information involving any unusual activities involving the suspect’s 2018 white Dodge Charger to call them at 954-321-4246.