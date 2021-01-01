Broward

Broward Man Indicted in Post-Election Window Smashing During Oregon Riot

Jarrod DeFerrari of Sunrise was stopped with other people in a parking garage at about 7:10 p.m. Nov. 4, according to court records

A 23-year-old Florida man faces riot and other charges in connection with post-election mayhem in downtown Portland, Oregon that left windows smashed at a church and many businesses.

Jarrod DeFerrari of Sunrise was stopped with other people in a parking garage at about 7:10 p.m. Nov. 4, according to court records.

A sheriff’s deputy found a hammer, a gas mask, an empty can of spray paint and an illegal mortar firework in DeFerrari’s backpack, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

DeFerrari was indicted this week on charges of felony riot and three counts of criminal mischief, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He caused more than $5,000 of damage at Riverside Tobacco, more than $1,000 of damage at St. André Bessette Catholic Church and more than $1,000 of damage at Alco Properties, according to the indictment.

It wasn’t immediately known if DeFerrari has a lawyer to comment on his case.

Multnomah County Deputy Nicholas Bohrer encountered DeFerrari in the garage, according to the affidavit. One of the members of the group identified himself as an FBI agent and said he had been following them “because they had been rioting,” the affidavit said.

The agent reported that DeFerrari was with about 100 people, including eight who “were actively breaking windows,” the affidavit said.

At least five other businesses were vandalized that night. Police declared a riot and Gov. Kate Brown activated the Oregon National Guard to help respond.

