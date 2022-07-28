Broward Man Pleads Guilty in Plot to Have Ex-Girlfriends' New Lover Killed

A Broward County man could spend the next decade being bars after pleading guilty to hiring a man to murder the new lover of his ex-girlfriend.

Ryan Hadeed, 43, entered the plea in federal court and will be sentenced on October 26th.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida, the Pembroke Pines resident mailed a letter to the intended hitman requesting the murder to take place.

“I need someone eliminated. I've been told you can arrange that. $10,000 All in cash and upfront. Person located in Tampa," the September 2021 letter said.

Hadeed sent pictures of the intended victim along with the victim's home address, a timeline for the murder and the cash. Hadeed left the country but when he returned, officers found evidence of the crime and he was arrested.

Hadeed faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.