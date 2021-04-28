Broward Man Trying to Stop Fight Accused of Bringing Gun to School Property

A father who tried breaking up a fight between high school students was arrested for allegedly possessing a gun on school grounds.

Terry Loray, 39, was arrested Tuesday, six days after the incident at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek.

According to Loray's attorney, Loray was picking up his son from football practice that night when he saw the fight in the parking lot.

In a cellphone video, Loray is seen attempting to step in between the fighting students and then gesturing to his son to go to his vehicle, an arrest report stated. His son goes to the car and comes back with what appears to be a firearm and points it at people.

"They got guns, bro," someone is heard saying in the video. Several students ran away "in fear of being shot," the report said.

Loray is then seen with the black handgun to his side as talks to the students, the report said. He eventually leaves the area with his family.

Before he was arrested Tuesday, Loray told deputies he had a handgun -- which his attorney says he has a concealed permit for -- in his car and retrieved it to protect his family from the other subjects there to fight his kids, the report said. Loray also said his son had retrieved Mace that was shaped like a gun.

Loray is charged with possessing a firearm on school grounds and contributing to delinquency or dependency of a child, according to online jail records.