Broward Mayor Asks CDC For Additional Option to Reopen Cruise Industry

Broward Mayor Steve Geller has requested the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide an additional alternative so that the cruise industry can set sail again.

Geller sent a letter Monday to CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky requesting that the organization favorably consider the proposal by Norwegian Cruise Line for proposed safety protocols as an alternative option for the cruise industry.

The NCL proposal requires that 100% of passengers and crew be vaccinated, and that masks would not be required.

Current CDC guidelines will allow cruise ships to begin trips with paying passengers if 98% of the crew and 95% of passengers are vaccinated and also requires that masks be worn to limit the spread of COVD-19. The NCL proposal, which the mayor endorsed, offers an alternative proposal to reopen the Cruise Industry.

“I want to get the cruise industry up and running again as soon and as safely as possible," said Mayor Geller in a statement. "If cruise ships have alternative options, they can choose the one that best suits their operations. ... Adding NCL’s recommended practices may speed up the process by giving cruise ships options."