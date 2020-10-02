Broward County

Broward Mayor Holds Press Conference to Address COVID Emergency Orders

By NBC 6

Mayor Dale V.C. Holness is expected to address Broward County's COVID emergency orders at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Holness is scheduled to speak around 4 p.m. at the Government Center Lobby in Fort Lauderdale.

BROWARD LATEST

reopenings Oct 1

Broward School Board Approves Staggered Schools Reopening Beginning Oct. 9

Leila Cavett disappearance Oct 1

FBI Searching Pompano Beach Landfill in Missing Mom Case

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency order that essentially lifted all COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and other businesses across the state.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward officials moved quickly to adapt the counties' existing emergency orders to fit the new standards set by DeSantis.

The counties are still encouraging everyone to follow CDC guidelines (using facial coverings, social distancing) as much as possible, but more businesses will be able to open, and restaurants may some have more flexibility in the number of guests they can allow.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Broward Countyreopeningscoronavirus floridadale holnessphase 3
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us