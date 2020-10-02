Broward Mayor Holds Press Conference to Address COVID Emergency Orders

Mayor Dale V.C. Holness is expected to address Broward County's COVID emergency orders at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Holness is scheduled to speak around 4 p.m. at the Government Center Lobby in Fort Lauderdale.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency order that essentially lifted all COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and other businesses across the state.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward officials moved quickly to adapt the counties' existing emergency orders to fit the new standards set by DeSantis.

The counties are still encouraging everyone to follow CDC guidelines (using facial coverings, social distancing) as much as possible, but more businesses will be able to open, and restaurants may some have more flexibility in the number of guests they can allow.