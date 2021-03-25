Broward County

Broward Mayor Says He's Preparing Proposal to Lift County's Covid Restrictions in 3 Phases

Geller said he sent the proposal to Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is waiting for them to give him the green light

By Daniela Flamini

Broward Mayor Steve Geller said he has begun to draw up plans to loosen coronavirus restrictions in the county as more residents become vaccinated.

Geller said he has sent a proposal to Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is waiting for them to give the green light.

His plan to lift the restrictions in three phases is as follows:

  • Phase 1: Half the county population has been vaccinated, and the community's virus positivity rate has been at 5% or lower for more than 10 consecutive days. The county would remove 6 feet social distancing requirements, and lift capacity limits at hotels, outdoor establishments, and nonprofessional sporting functions.
  • Phase 2: 60% of the county population has been vaccinated, and the community's virus positivity rate is at 4% or lower. The county would remove restrictions and capacity limits from gyms, indoor amusement facilities, movies, theaters, and community centers.
  • Phase 3: 65% of the county population has been vaccinated, and the community's virus positivity rate is at 3% or lower. The county would remove restrictions and capacity limits from restaurants, stores, and business establishments, as well as all mask and facial covering requirements.

The mayor said his plan was "based on science," and that he would propose it at the next county commission meeting on April 5.

He did note that despite the vaccine rollout in South Florida, Broward County has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases.

