Broward Mayor Urges COVID Safety During Labor Day Weekend

Broward's mayor is urging COVID safety during Labor Day weekend, as the county seeks to continue its downward trends in coronavirus infections during the holiday weekend.

Mayor Dale Holness held a Friday afternoon news conference to discuss safety and how regulations will be enforced throughout the weekend.

"We have seen a very good trend," Holness said. "We have to continue and not let up on our efforts to stop the spread of this deadly virus."

Broward has a number of restrictions in place for beachgoers, with certain activities banned.

Beach hours are limited from sunrise to sunset, except for those with a permit from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Facial coverings must also be worn when social distancing of six feet isn't possible, and all beachgoers must have a facial covering available and ready to use.

Groups of more than 10 aren't allowed, and organized sports like volleyball, soccer or football are also not allowed.

Certain activities are allowed including surfing, swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, body surfing, walking, running, biking, picnicking, sunbathing, sitting, and lying on the beach.

Holness said code enforcement will be out to enforce the rules, especially in high foot traffic areas, restaurants and businesses.

Broward has seen its positivity rate for COVID-19 cases drop below 5% in recent weeks, as confirmed cases and hospitalizations have also seen decreases.

Holness said following safety guidelines has driven the county's success.

"We cannot squander the good work that we have done to this point to get us to where we are," he said.

Holness also discussed moving the county towards Phase 2 reopening, citing the need to expand the county's economy.

"I know that there's a lot of people hurting, a lot of people need to ensure that they're providing for their livelihood, but we must find a balance between our health and our livelihood," Holness said.

The mayor said that certain Phase 2 reopenings have already happened in the county, including movie theaters and bowling alleys, but said the county hasn't reached certain thresholds for complete Phase 2, like having a positivity rate below 5% for 14 straight days.

"Wed haven't reached it yet, we're moving towards it but we're not quite there yet," Holness said.