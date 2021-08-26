Broward Mayor Providing Updates on COVID-19, Other County Issues

Broward Mayor Steve Geller is holding a news conference Thursday to provide updates on COVD-19 as well as other various issues in the county.

The briefing starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Broward Government Center.

Geller is also expected to address recommendations from the BC Condo Structural Issues Committee, advancements made to create a Film Commission in Broward, and Haiti relief efforts.