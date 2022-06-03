Broward, Miami-Dade Schools Under Normal Operations Friday Ahead of System's Arrival

Despite the impending arrival of what is now Potential Tropical Cyclone One, both Broward and Miami-Dade schools will be under normal operations Friday.

Broward Schools said in a tweet it is "closely monitoring" the approaching system and will provide updates on any potential changes.

#BCPSWeatherAlert:@browardschools is closely monitoring the approaching tropical system and will provide updates on any potential impact on school operations. We encourage families to have an emergency plan in place. For information and resources, visit https://t.co/7Bsef8RVIo. pic.twitter.com/JJanIS8Tdf — Broward Schools (@browardschools) June 2, 2022

Miami-Dade Schools said the district is expecting heavy rain and urged parents to use caution.

Based on the latest information from @NWS, we expect heavy rain and flash floods in our community on Friday, June 3, 2022. We urge parents to use extreme caution when driving and during drop-off and release times. All operations remain normal at @MDCPS. #SafetyFirstMDCPS pic.twitter.com/cKB45aRV7p — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) June 2, 2022

Both counties remain under a Tropical Storm Warning along with Monroe County, which has already ended its school year.

The impacts for Friday/Saturday include heavy rainfall leading to flooding, gusty winds. Rainfall amounts of 4-8” are possible with isolated amounts close to 12”.