Broward, Miami-Dade Schools Under Normal Operations Friday Ahead of System's Arrival

Despite the impending arrival of what is now Potential Tropical Cyclone One, both Broward and Miami-Dade schools will be under normal operations Friday.
Broward Schools said in a tweet it is "closely monitoring" the approaching system and will provide updates on any potential changes.
Miami-Dade Schools said the district is expecting heavy rain and urged parents to use caution.
Both counties remain under a Tropical Storm Warning along with Monroe County, which has already ended its school year.
The impacts for Friday/Saturday include heavy rainfall leading to flooding, gusty winds. Rainfall amounts of 4-8” are possible with isolated amounts close to 12”.