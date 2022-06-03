2022 Hurricane Season

Broward, Miami-Dade Schools Under Normal Operations Friday Ahead of System's Arrival

Both counties remain under a Tropical Storm Warning along with Monroe County, which has already ended its school year

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Despite the impending arrival of what is now Potential Tropical Cyclone One, both Broward and Miami-Dade schools will be under normal operations Friday.

Broward Schools said in a tweet it is "closely monitoring" the approaching system and will provide updates on any potential changes.

Miami-Dade Schools said the district is expecting heavy rain and urged parents to use caution.

The impacts for Friday/Saturday include heavy rainfall leading to flooding, gusty winds. Rainfall amounts of 4-8” are possible with isolated amounts close to 12”.

