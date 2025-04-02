Broward middle school custodian accused of possessing child pornography

A custodian at a Broward County middle school was arrested this week on charges of possessing child pornography.

Jaime Rivas, a custodian at Indian Ridge Middle School in Davie, was charged with nearly a dozen charges of possessing child sex conduct material on his computer, jail records showed.

Parents were notified of the arrest via voicemail from the principal on Wednesday, who said Rivas was reassigned by the district away from the school and students pending the investigation.

A judge gave Rivas an $82,500 bond and ordered him to wear a GPS, have no access to any devices with internet, and to stay away from children.

