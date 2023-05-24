Broward Mom Busted for DUI After Crash With 7 Kids in Car, Month After Another DUI Arrest

A Broward mother who crashed her car with seven kids inside was arrested on DUI and other charges, just over a month after she'd been arrested for another DUI, police said.

Miazoti Ann White, 38, was arrested Sunday on charges including DUI, DUI with property damage, driving with a licensed suspended, driving across a divided roadway, driving on the wrong side of a divided roadway, not providing child restraints. She's also charged with seven counts each of DUI while accompanied by a minor and child neglect, an arrest report said.

According to the report, White, of Coral Springs, was behind the wheel of a 2013 Kia Optima sedan when she crashed in the area of W. Atlantic Boulevard and Coral Springs Drive.

Broward Sheriff's Office Miazoti Ann White

Investigators said she crossed over a raised curbed median and drove into oncoming traffic, striking another vehicle from the front.

Inside the car with White were seven children between the ages of 3 and 6, even though the sedan only has five seats and five seatbelts, the report said.

When police arrived at the scene, at least one child had a cut on her head that was bleeding, the report said.

Fire rescue crews that had responded before officers had requested an "expedited police response" due to a female driver, White, who was "getting out of hand," the report said.

White had been "acting belligerent and cursing at fire rescue personnel," the report said. Officers noted that they could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on White's breath, and said she had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech, the report said.

"Contact was made with the defendant who was extremely emotional, and transitioning from cursing at first responders to crying uncontrollably," an officer wrote in the report. "I could see that she had seven small children with her that were all also distraught with some of them crying, and at least one child bleeding from their forehead."

White confirmed that all seven kids were in the Kia sedan with her, but there were no child safety seats, booster seats or any child safety items in the car, the report said.

While officers were at the scene, White made several phone calls, and could be heard telling one person over the phone "I was drinking," the report said.

Inside the Kia police found a cold Corona beer bottle in the center console and spilled liquid believed to be alcohol on the driver's seat, the report said.

White wouldn't give information about the children and refused to provide a breath sample, the report said.

"The defendant was extremely rude to all first responders, and seemed to have difficulty following instructions or understanding what was going on," the report said.

After White was put in handcuffs she kicked an officer and continued to curse and use racial slurs against officers, the report said.

White's license had already been suspended for a DUI she'd received on April 13 in Coconut Creek, the report said. During that arrest, White had three children in the car with her, according to the report.

White also had two prior convictions for driving with a suspended license, and had been given three previous citations involving children not being properly secured in the car, the report said.

During her court appearance, White was ordered held on nearly $75,000 bond. She was also ordered not to drive if she bonds out of jail and must wear a GPS monitor.