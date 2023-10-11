Coral Springs

Broward mom says teacher abused her 4-year-old son who has autism

Delmy Alvarado said she was contacted by police, who said her son was aggressively grabbed by his teacher — the mother, however, claims she's never heard anything about it until weeks after it happened

By Kim Wynne

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Broward County mother is speaking out after she said a teacher allegedly physically abused her 4-year-old son who has autism.

Delmy Alvarado said she didn’t find out that something happened until she got a call from police weeks after it happened.

"I was flabbergasted. I was upset. I was appalled. I was furious," she said. "I was all the things that a parent would be."

Alvarado said she got a phone call from Coral Springs Police on Monday afternoon.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She said a detective told her that there was an investigation involving her 4-year-old son, who was allegedly grabbed aggressively by his teacher.

"There was a witness who saw her grabbing him on his arm or some type of way," Alvarado said.

Alvarado said it was the first time she heard anything about the incident, which happened at Forest Hills Elementary on Sept. 20, nearly three weeks ago.

Local

Israel-Hamas War 49 mins ago

Hamas terror attack and Israeli response a teaching moment for South Florida students

Miami 54 mins ago

Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Miami

She said she was never contacted by the school about the incident or the investigation.

"What are you talking about? I don’t know anything about this," Alvarado said. "The school didn’t call me."

She immediately wrote an email to the principal and other school officials, demanding answers.

"I got no response," Alvarado said. "I was very, very, very, very upset."

She wrote another email the next day and said when she finally got a response, she was told that someone from the school called and left her a voicemail, saying her son’s teacher was no longer with the school.

But she was never told what happened.

Although Alvarado said she didn’t see any obvious physical markings on her son’s body, what upsets her the most is that it’s hard for her son, who has autism, to speak up for himself.

"My son still can’t communicate with me, so I have to protect him at all costs," she said.

The school district told NBC6 that the teacher resigned on Sept. 22. They said they’re aware of the allegations and say the incident is being investigated.

"I don’t want this to happen to another child," Alvarado said.

She has since removed her son from the school.

This article tagged under:

Coral Springs
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us