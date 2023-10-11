Broward mom says teacher abused her 4-year-old son who has autism

A Broward County mother is speaking out after she said a teacher allegedly physically abused her 4-year-old son who has autism.

Delmy Alvarado said she didn’t find out that something happened until she got a call from police weeks after it happened.

"I was flabbergasted. I was upset. I was appalled. I was furious," she said. "I was all the things that a parent would be."

Alvarado said she got a phone call from Coral Springs Police on Monday afternoon.

She said a detective told her that there was an investigation involving her 4-year-old son, who was allegedly grabbed aggressively by his teacher.

"There was a witness who saw her grabbing him on his arm or some type of way," Alvarado said.

Alvarado said it was the first time she heard anything about the incident, which happened at Forest Hills Elementary on Sept. 20, nearly three weeks ago.

She said she was never contacted by the school about the incident or the investigation.

"What are you talking about? I don’t know anything about this," Alvarado said. "The school didn’t call me."

She immediately wrote an email to the principal and other school officials, demanding answers.

"I got no response," Alvarado said. "I was very, very, very, very upset."

She wrote another email the next day and said when she finally got a response, she was told that someone from the school called and left her a voicemail, saying her son’s teacher was no longer with the school.

But she was never told what happened.

Although Alvarado said she didn’t see any obvious physical markings on her son’s body, what upsets her the most is that it’s hard for her son, who has autism, to speak up for himself.

"My son still can’t communicate with me, so I have to protect him at all costs," she said.

The school district told NBC6 that the teacher resigned on Sept. 22. They said they’re aware of the allegations and say the incident is being investigated.

"I don’t want this to happen to another child," Alvarado said.

She has since removed her son from the school.