Broward Motorcycle Deputy Hospitalized After Reported Hit-and-Run

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was hospitalized after a reported hit-and-run crash near Lauderdale Lakes Wednesday.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 49th Avenue and Northwest 24th Court.

Footage from the scene showed the motorcycle on its side in the middle of the road and a large law enforcement presence.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said the deputy suffered minor injuries but was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

No other information was immediately known.

