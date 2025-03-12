Broward municipal election results: Deerfield Beach picks new mayor, Miramar reelects commissioner

The voter turnout for this year's municipal election was nearly 9.7% of 271,845 registered voters.

Several cities in Broward County had elections on Tuesday.

In Deerfield Beach, residents picked a new mayor. City Commissioner Todd Drosky was elected over Dan Herz with 56.29% of the vote, according to unofficial election results.

Drosky, a commissioner since 2017, ran against Herz, a real estate investor and firebrand who has been vocal and critical of the city for years.

In Miramar, Commissioner Yvette Colbourne got nearly 86% of the vote to easily win reelection for the city's seat 2.

She defeated Luis Pedraza, who had to run as a write-in candidate after making a mistake on his paperwork.

Colbourne has been on the Miramar Commission since 2013.

Click here for full election results on the Broward County Supervisor of Elections website.