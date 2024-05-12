Broward nanny accused of inappropriately touching teen

A Broward nanny is facing charges after she allegedly had a sexual encounter with a teen -- while on the job.

Catherine Ayala, 53, was reportedly in the kitchen with the 15-year-old boy when she directed him to walk over to her. That's when Ayala allegedly placed his hands on her breasts and touched his genitals, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

Police said this happened for around one minute, before a witness walked into the kitchen.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The teen later confirmed the encounter to investigators.

Ayala is facing a charge for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12 years of age or older but less than 16 years of age.