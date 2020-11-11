Broward Officials Ask Some Residents to Cut Down on Water Usage As Eta Clogs Sewer Systems

Residents in a portion of Broward County are being asked by city officials to reduce their use of water as much as possible, as wastewater treatment systems have become backed up due to the heavy rain brought on by Tropical Storm Eta.

The Southern Regional Wastewater treatment plant operated by the City of Hollywood serves six cities in Broward County, and is accustomed to processing 55 million gallons of wastewater a day.

However, city officials say due to Eta's heavy rain and flooding, the treatment plant is dealing with over 100 million gallons a day.

The City of Hollywood is asking residents in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Miramar and Pembroke Park to reduce their use of water over the next two days by doing the following: