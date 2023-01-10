Broward Parents Face Manslaughter Charge After 1-Year-Old Dies From Fentanyl Overdose: BSO

The Broward County parents of a 1-year-old boy are facing a manslaughter charge after he died from a fentanyl overdose, authorities said.

Wendy Previl, 30, and Shaneka Dean, 30, were arrested Monday on charges of for aggravated manslaughter of a child and possession of fentanyl, Broward jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the incident happened back on Sept. 24 at a home in Deerfield Beach.

Deputies responding to a medical emergency found the couple's child, 1-year-old Zaire Cenatus, in medical distress.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. It was discovered he'd died from a lethal combination of drugs, including fentanyl, officials said.

Detectives determined after a lengthy investigation that the parents had been negligent and had "failed to provide the care, supervision and services necessary" for the boy, authorities said.

Previl, of Pompano Beach, and Dean, of Deerfield Beach, were booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Dean bonded out of jail Tuesday morning but Previl was ordered held on $180,000 bond.