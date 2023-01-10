Broward County

Broward Parents Face Manslaughter Charge After 1-Year-Old Dies From Fentanyl Overdose: BSO

Wendy Previl, 30, and Shaneka Dean, 30, were arrested Monday on charges of for aggravated manslaughter of a child and possession of fentanyl, Broward jail records showed

By Brian Hamacher

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Broward County parents of a 1-year-old boy are facing a manslaughter charge after he died from a fentanyl overdose, authorities said.

Wendy Previl, 30, and Shaneka Dean, 30, were arrested Monday on charges of for aggravated manslaughter of a child and possession of fentanyl, Broward jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Shaneka Dean and Wendy Previl

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the incident happened back on Sept. 24 at a home in Deerfield Beach.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Deputies responding to a medical emergency found the couple's child, 1-year-old Zaire Cenatus, in medical distress.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. It was discovered he'd died from a lethal combination of drugs, including fentanyl, officials said.

Detectives determined after a lengthy investigation that the parents had been negligent and had "failed to provide the care, supervision and services necessary" for the boy, authorities said.

Local

Miami-Dade County 28 mins ago

Miami Woman Stabbed Roommate During Argument Over Phone: Police

Florida 3 hours ago

Head of Florida Democrats Resigns After Disastrous Midterms

Previl, of Pompano Beach, and Dean, of Deerfield Beach, were booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Dean bonded out of jail Tuesday morning but Previl was ordered held on $180,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us