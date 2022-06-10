Broward Pediatrician Sentenced to Prison for Child Porn Possession

A pediatrician from Broward County was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday for possession of child porn on his computer.

Dr. Michael Mizrachy will serve eight years behind bars after Homeland Security agents found a video showing a girl under the age of 12 engaged in sexual conduct with an adult man.

The 50-year-old was originally arrested in January 2021 on child porn charges in Broward County and arrested one month later on federal charges. He will also be placed on supervised release for 15 years after his prison term and register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors allege that Mizrachy used an email account to keep a video showing a naked five or six-year-old girl getting abused by a man. Investigators using search warrants also found photographs of young children and teens in their underwear, taken without their knowledge, on the doctor's iPhone and computer.

State Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, whose 4-year-old twins were former patients of Mizrachy, sent a letter to Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, asking him to immediately suspend the pediatrician's medical license.

Book noted that despite being charged with child porn in state court, Mizrachy has been able to hold himself out as a doctor. attempting to practice telemedicine and have virtual visits with children while his case is pending.

“Mizrachy’s deviant predilections and illegal actions pose a unique and targeted threat to the children of Broward County as well as children in 66 other counties of our state,” Book wrote in 2021. She is is founder and CEO of Lauren’s Kids, a nonprofit aimed at preventing child sexual abuse.

Investigators began looking at Mizrachy in June 2020 after the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip. The task force got a search warrant that let them search his Yahoo email account, where they found a video that showed a man raping a young girl, the original arrest report in January 2021 said.

Investigators searched Mizrachy's home in Parkland on Oct. 20. He told investigators that his Yahoo account was his “hidden secret," the report said.

During the Oct. 20 interview with detectives, Mizrachy “admitted to being sexually excited by the photographs and admitted to being sexually attracted to children as young as 13 years old,” Homeland Security Special Agent Eric Stowers wrote in the federal complaint.