Broward Prosecutors Urge Release of Man Serving Life Sentence in 2003 Robbery

A man sentenced to life in prison following a 2003 armed robbery in Dania Beach may soon be released while Broward County prosecutors review his case.

Leonard Cure, 50, was found guilty by a jury of robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm for a Nov. 10, 2003 robbery of a Walgreen's store in which two employees had about $1,700 in cash stolen.

Cure, who was classified as a habitual felony offender and prisoner releasee reoffender, was sentenced to life in state prison on Nov. 3, 2004. He is an inmate in Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell.

The case was affirmed on appeal and all post-conviction relief has been denied by the courts

The Broward State Attorney's Office Conviction Review Unit received a petition from Cure in December, and the unit began to review his case.

Broward prosecutors are now recommending that Cure be freed while the unit continues to fully assess his case, and have his life in prison sentence reduced to 16 years of time served.

“After considering the facts and circumstances of this case, it is our conclusion that it is in the best interest of justice to release Mr. Cure as soon as possible," Assistant State Attorney Arielle Demby Berger said in a statement. "This will allow him to be released while we can thoroughly review his case."

Prosecutors said there are issues with how Cure became a suspect in the case, and said there was no physical evidence linking him to the crime.

A hearing in the case has been scheduled for Tuesday.