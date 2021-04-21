Broward Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie Arrested on Perjury Charge

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested on a perjury charge Wednesday.

Runcie, 59, was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on a charge of perjury in an official proceeding, Broward County jail records showed.

Runcie was booked into jail and released.

No other information about his arrest was immediately known.

Runcie has been with BCPS since 2011, after working as chief administrative officer for Chicago Public Schools. Broward is the nation's sixth largest public school system.

