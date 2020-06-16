Broward County

Broward Public Schools Working on Reopening Plan for Upcoming School Year

Board members and Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie will be discussing different options for reopening schools

The Broward County School Board is holding a workshop Tuesday to discuss options for reopening campuses for the 2020-2021 school year.

Board members and Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie will be discussing different options for reopening schools, as well as the results of the reopening survey of parents and guardians, teachers, staff and students.

Runcie and school board members had also scheduled a news conference for after the workshop.

Broward Public Schools closed their doors in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, shifting to e-learning for the remainder of the school year.

