Broward robber who opened fire on woman after stealing necklace arrested: BSO

A robbery suspect who was caught on camera opening fire on a woman who followed him after he ripped a necklace off her in Broward County has been arrested, authorities said.

The incident happened the evening of July 2 and started at the RaceTrac at 4697 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

The Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage of the suspect buying an item in the store before walking back to his car at a gas pump.

After the victim pulled into the pump behind the suspect, he approached her, pointed a gun and told her to empty her pockets, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

That's when he snatched the chain from her neck, got back in his car and fled to a nearby neighborhood, officials said.

The woman followed him but at one point, video showed him stop his car, get out and fire multiple rounds at the woman's car before getting back in and driving away.

The gunfire didn't hit the woman or her car, officials said.

Authorities said Thursday that they received a Crime Stoppers tip last week that 34-year-old Eric P. Williams was responsible for the robbery.

Broward Sheriff's Office Eric P. Williams

A couple days later, Williams was taken into custody on unrelated narcotics charges, and while in custody, he admitted to his involvement in the robbery, officials said.

Williams was booked into jail on charges including robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and two narcotics charges. Attorney information wasn't available.